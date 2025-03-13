Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Amid a row erupted over three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said that implementing the new education policy is impossible as there is no funding or infrastructure to support it.

Slamming the New Education Policy, Thiagarajan said that the New Education Policy 2020 is like teaching an "LKG student" and a "higher education student" in the same way.

He further claimed that in the education policies introduced after 1968, there was a recommendation to learn South Indian languages. However, due to the lack of qualified teachers, this policy failed in Hindi-speaking states within 20 years.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said, "In the education policies introduced after 1968, there was a recommendation to learn South Indian languages. However, due to the lack of qualified teachers, this policy failed in Hindi-speaking states within 20 years. Even in Uttar Pradesh, they could not fully implement the three-language policy. Yet, they have stopped PM-SHRI funding and continue to speak aggressively, like rowdies. NEP 2020 is like teaching an LKG student and a higher education student in the same way. Implementing the new education policy is impossible today as there is no funding or infrastructure to support it."

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai slammed Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan for his statement on the three language policy. Claiming that his own sons studied English and a foreign language, Annamalai asked him that why they are doing "drama" to stop the implementation of the policy.

Defending the three language policy, Annamalai stated that this national policy will provide the government school students with the opportunity to learn a third Indian language, along with Tamil and English, or a foreign language at the higher levels.

In a social media post on X, Annamalai wrote, "I asked Minister @ptrmadurai for his response to a question I asked at a press conference yesterday. He has said that his two sons were educated under the dual language policy. However, brother Mr. PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan forgot to tell which two languages they were. The two languages his sons learned, First language: English Second language: French/Spanish Is this your bilingual policy? We are asking for a national education policy that will provide our government school students with the opportunity to learn a third Indian language, along with Tamil and English, or a foreign language at the higher levels. Why all this drama to stop that? I sincerely wish my brother PTR and his two sons the best in life. We ask that the opportunity to learn many languages that they have had should also be extended to the children of the poor and needy studying in our government schools."

Earlier on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the central government, labeling the National Education Policy (NEP) as a "saffronized policy" aimed at promoting Hindi rather than developing India, alleging that the policy threatens to destroy Tamil Nadu's education system.

The central government, however, maintains that the NEP aims to promote multilingualism and flexibility in language education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has denied allegations of Hindi imposition, stating that the policy allows states to choose their own languages.

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan challenged the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu on the three-language policy and the NEP. In a post on X, the minister alleged that raking the language issue was a diversionary tactic from MK Stalin.

"I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024. DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth does not bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin has a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit," he posted on X. (ANI)

