New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Following the launch of 'Shishtachar' anti-eve teasing squads to prevent crimes against women, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Training) Chhaya Sharma said that in every district, there will be two anti-eve teasing squads and each team would have 3 to 4 women in it.

Chhaya Sharma said, "We already had a standing order which was issued last year but we felt that we were unable to implement it properly. The Commissioner of Police ordered us to make a detailed format on how to implement the 'Shishtachar' squads on the ground. In every district, there will be two anti-eve teasing squads. It would be handled by ACP of CW cell. In both the teams, there would be 9 to 10 people. The senior person in the team would be an Inspector. There should be 3 to 4 women members in each team. 4 to 5 men will support these women."

Also Read | Thought Of The Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Best Quote For Students To Share During School Assembly On March 18.

She further said that the district DCP would decide the vulnerable points.

"In one day 2 to 3 spots can be covered. They will try to cover all the spots in a week. The places where women's footfall is more and implementation is not proper despite the installation of PCR Van will be handled by these squads. These squads will not engage in moral policing but it does not mean that they cannot become decoys. Those who are caught will not be shamed publicly. Many juveniles driving bike would also be handled by them. Local police will play an important role. These would be big step for women protection," she added.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

She further said that they would expect the people to come forward and share their difficulties and make Delhi safer place for women.

"Those who are selected will get training in Delhi Police Academy. A central training would be organised on 19th," she added.

In an effort to ensure women's safety in the national capital, Delhi police has launched "anti-eve-teasing" or "Shistachar" squads in all districts.

According to the circular issued by the Delhi police, each district will have a squad of 15 trained personnel, who apart from responding to such crimes, would also work towards prevention and deterrence.

"The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) shall identify hotspots and vulnerable areas posing risks to women's safety. A list of such areas identified by the district DCPs should be shared with the DCP of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC)," the official circular read.

The deployment roster will be prepared by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), Crime Against Women (CAW) Units, and approved by DCP SPUWAC on a weekly basis.

The squad should routinely move around in vulnerable areas and conduct drives in at least two vulnerable points every day, including surprise checks on public transport. They should rotate across these points systematically, ensuring complete coverage of all such areas in their jurisdiction over a period of time.

The squads will deploy plain-clothed female police officers to identify and deter perpetrators.

Suggesting collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and local volunteers to enhance vigilance and identify more vulnerable spots, the squad will focus on victim protection, ensuring survivors do not face public scrutiny.

It is recommended that district DCP ensure that personnel in these squads remain "sensitive and empathetic."

"The squad must focus on enforcing the law, rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals," the circular read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)