Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): India and Bangladesh border guarding forces on Tuesday agreed on various issues among conflict resolving mechanisms and effective implementation of border management in the 18th Inspectors General Border Coordination Conference.

Both Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) also signed a Joint Records of Discussion after the conclusion of the conference in a cordial gesture earlier in the day in West Bengal's Kolkata.

The 11-member BGB delegation was led by Brigadier General ABM Nowroj Ehsan, Additional Director General, Region Commander, North West Region, Rangpur. The BGB delegation consists of KM Azad, Additional Director General, Region Commander, SW Region, Jashore and other nine delegates.

The 11-member BSF delegation was led by Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF, South Bengal frontier. The BSF delegation consists of Ajay Singh, IG, BSF, North Bengal frontier, Kamaljit Singh Banyal, IG, BSF, Guwahati frontier and other eight delegates.

Noting that both the border guarding forces are deployed on the most complex and dynamic Indo-Bangladesh border, Fulzele expressed his gratitude to BGB and the government of Bangladesh for their cooperation in solving various important issues of border management.

The leader of the BSF delegation further stated that considering the complex and dynamic nature of the Indo-Bangladesh Border, the BSF and BGB play a pivotal role in complementing each other's efforts in the effective implementation of border management on respective side.

The officer further stated that special warmth in relations and positive changes in conflict-resolving mechanism of both forces is very encouraging. He assured that BSF intends to take this spirit further through this meeting to the field level in order to resolve ground-level problems much easier.

IG BSF also stated that the criminals exist on both sides of border and that their nefarious designs can be thwarted only when BSF and BGB work in tandem at every level.

For this, BSF assures the best co-operation at all times, said the officer, expressing his confidence in BGB for having a similar approach.

He further stated that "Co-ordinated Border Management Plan" (CBMP) is an instrument that has been developed by both the forces for effective border management.

"The responsibility of its implementation in its true spirit is on the shoulders of both the forces who are working in the field," said the officer.

The leader of BSF delegation further conveyed his firm belief that this meeting will further take the relation of both forces to a higher pedestal.

The leader of the BGB delegation, Brigadier General ABM Nowroj Ehsan thanked IG BSF for a warm reception and generous hospitality extended to the BGB delegation, stating that both the border guarding forces are entrusted with the sacred responsibility of maintaining peace and tranquility along the border.

He expressed his firm belief that a friendly exchange of ideas, cooperation, coordination and mutual support would reduce the gaps in the understanding and enable both forces to resolve various border issues in the right perspective.

"Besides, such interactions would strengthen the bondage between the two countries for achieving a common goal," added the Officer. (ANI)

