Bali, November 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands Tuesday at a side event at the G20 Summit here, a gesture drawing some attention because of the strained relations between the two countries over a border clash two years back.

A live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the exchange between the two leaders. G-20 To Hold Tough on Russia, Urge End to Ukraine War.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping Shake Hands

Chinese President Xi Jinping & PM Narendra Modi shake hands at the Bali G-20 dinner hosted by the Indonesian President pic.twitter.com/olS953ONpt — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) November 15, 2022

There had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit, which began Tuesday. But the agenda made known by both sides so far does not slot such a meeting. G20 Summit 2022: Joe Biden Skips Gala Dinner Hosted by Indonesia President Due to Last-Minute Change in His Schedule.

In September, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi came face-to-face at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

There was no report of a handshake or exchange of pleasantries between Modi and Xi at that time.

