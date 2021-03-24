New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) India and Canada on Wednesday carried out a comprehensive review of their bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and investment, energy, education and counter-terrorism.

The two sides took stock of the ties at a virtual meeting held under the framework of India-Canada foreign office consultations.

"Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing bilateral cooperation under the framework of the India-Canada strategic partnership which is based on a shared commitment to democratic values, diversity, pluralism, and rule of law," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

It said the two sides agreed to take steps to enhance the depth and momentum of engagement as it would be of mutual benefit.

"Both sides noted with appreciation their cooperation on COVID-19 related issues, including repatriation of their respective nationals, supply of medicines and 500,000 doses of India-made Covishield vaccines to Canada," the MEA said.

It said the talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

"The co-chairs took stock of bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in energy, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism as well as consular matters," the MEA said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (East division) in the MEA Riva Ganguly Das, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs at Global Affairs Canada, Marta Morgan.

"They welcomed forthcoming bilateral dialogues and meetings of various working groups which will enable both countries to give a fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation," the MEA said.

