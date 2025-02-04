New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) India has conveyed to Bangladesh that it expects a cooperative approach from the neighbouring country for combating cross-border crimes, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

India has also informed Bangladesh that it is observing all existing agreements in this regard, including for fencing along this front, the government said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km out of which 3,232.21 km has been "covered" with a fence.

The minister was asked if border fencing "impacted" bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Construction of fencing is an important security measure for securing the border. Fencing helps to ensure a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking," Rai said.

It has been "conveyed" to the government of Bangladesh that with regard to security measures at the border, including for fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the minister said.

"The government of India's expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes has also been conveyed to the government of Bangladesh," he said.

Rai said the unfenced part of this front is 864.482 km, which includes 174.51 km of "non-feasible" gap.

The challenges faced in completing the "feasible" stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, BGB objections, limited working season and landslide/marshy land, the minister said.

