New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) India is going to be the global source of skilled manpower by 2022, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, noting that Skill India programme is aimed towards making the country ready to become the skill capital of the world by then.

Muraleedharan made the comments at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference on ''Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora''.

He said India is going to be the global source of skilled manpower by 2022.

"Our Skill India programme is aimed towards making India ready to become the Skill capital of the world by then. Our aim is to not just export 'manpower' to the world, but to export 'skills'," he was quoted as saying in a statement by the MEA.

"Our programme on Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana aims to enhance the skills of Indian youth who seek overseas employment which will not only lead to better image of India in the developed world but will also lead to better salaries and better remittances, thus raising India's GDP further," he said.

Muraleedharan said the government has initiated many programmes and schemes to help revive the connections of the young diaspora members to their motherland.

"The most important of these is the Know India Programme, which gives a unique opportunity to the young students and professionals particularly from Girmitya countries to visit India and get re-acquainted with their ancestral roots and witness the transformation of India in fields of politics, economy, science and technology, first hand. Started in 2004, we have had 59 editions of Know India programme since its inception," he said.

He said the government has initiated a spate of reforms in the economic and financial sector which has immensely opened up India's investment regime.

"As members of our extended family, overseas Indians hold a special place in our plans for India's development agenda. We have launched a number of flagship programmes such as Smart Cities Mission; the Digital India; the Skill India; the Start Up India; the Swachh Bharat campaign etc in order to achieve our objectives of a prosperous, skillful, enterprising, clean and futuristic Atma Nirbhar Bharat. We invite you to help us define the contours of this New Self-reliant India by participating wholeheartedly in these initiatives," he said.

