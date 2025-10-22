India moves up to 9th position globally in Forest area, continues to rank 3rd in annual Forest gain (Photo/@byadavBJP)

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India has achieved a significant milestone in global environmental conservation, moving up to the 9th position in terms of total forest area globally, as per the Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025, released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Bali on Wednesday, a press release said.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, informed about this development in a social media post on 'X'.

In the previous assessment, India was ranked 10th. The country has also maintained its 3rd position worldwide in terms of annual forest area gain, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable forest management and ecological balance, the Minister informed.

Union Minister noted that this remarkable progress underscores the success of the Union government's policies and Programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at forest protection, afforestation, and community-led environmental action.

The Prime Minister's call for 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' and his continued emphasis on environmental consciousness have inspired people across the nation to participate actively in tree plantation and protection, he said.

"This growing public participation is fostering a strong sense of collective responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future. The achievement comes on the back of Modi government's planning and policies for protection and enhancement of the forest and massive plantation efforts by State Governments," the Minister stated. (ANI)

