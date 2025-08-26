Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has never believed in aggressive expansionism, but asserted that the country knows how to respond when its security is threatened.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of two multi-mission stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam, Singh underlined the importance of strengthening maritime preparedness amid evolving regional challenges.

Also Read | Odisha Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning Amid Flood Crisis.

"Our objective is not power projection. India has never believed in aggressive expansionism. The whole world knows that we have never attacked any country first, nor have we ever tried to provoke anyone. But this does not mean that we will ever back down. When our security is threatened, we know how to give an appropriate response," the Defence Minister said.

Highlighting India's strategic location, Singh said the maritime domain directly affects the country's economic development.

Also Read | 'Where Is the Proof': Pawan Khera Dares BJP to Prove Alleged 'Vote Theft' by Congress in the Past.

"If we look at the western region of India, from the Arabian Sea to the Middle East and the Eastern Africa seaboard, we can observe a wide range of naval activities. Our energy requirements -- oil and natural gas -- depend to a large extent on the security of this region. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not limited to patrolling the seas alone, but it also serves as a major pillar of our national economic security," he said.

He added that similar challenges exist in the eastern flank, where "the power play unfolding in the Indian Ocean repeatedly reminds us to stay alert."

Citing Operation Sindoor, Singh praised the Navy for showcasing its rapid deployment capability. "During Operation Sindoor, our armed forces showed the whole world how we can act when the need arises. The Indian Navy's planning and execution for the quick deployment of warships was highly effective during that operation," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)