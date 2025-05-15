New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Following the May 10 understanding between India and Pakistan on cessation of hostilities, it was decided to continue the confidence building measures to reduce the alertness level, Indian officials said on Thursday.

The clarification came after Pakistan military said the understanding on ending the hostilities has been extended until May 18.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

"Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) on May 10, it has been decided to continue the confidence building measures so as to reduce the alertness level," an Indian Army official said.

"As situation develops further, we shall intimate you," he said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Balcony Collapse: Minor Boy, His Uncle Killed As Balcony of Dilapidated Flat Collapses in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)