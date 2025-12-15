New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory in view of low visibility conditions and dense fog prevailing over the national capital, warning that the weather situation could impact flight schedules and cause inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from Delhi.

In a post on social media platform X, IndiGo informed passengers about the prevailing weather conditions and their potential impact on operations. "Travel Advisory...Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline stated.

The airline further urged travellers to remain vigilant and regularly check their flight status through official channels. IndiGo requested passengers to monitor updates via its website or mobile application and assured full support from its ground and customer service teams during the period of disruption.

"We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support... Here's hoping dearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," the airline added in its advisory.

Visibility in Delhi was severely affected on Monday morning as a thick layer of smog and fog enveloped the city, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The weather conditions led to concerns over delays and rescheduling of flights, particularly during early morning hours.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, India's largest airline, is back on track after a chaotic period, operating over 2,050 flights today with minimal cancellations. The airline has maintained its operational stability for five consecutive days, connecting all 138 destinations, IndiGo said in a press statement.

"All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards. In line with the operational update shared yesterday, we operated over 2,050 flights with only two cancellations, due to technical issues, with all affected customers reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately," the press statement said.

Earlier on Friday, IndiGo said it estimated the compensation amount would exceed Rs 500 crore for customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure and who were left severely stranded at certain airports across the country.

The airline reiterated its commitment to issuing refunds promptly.

"At this stage, our primary focus through December 2025 is ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency. Most of them have already been completed, and the remaining ones will reflect shortly," IndiGo said on X. (ANI)

