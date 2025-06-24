Bengaluru, Jun 24 (PTI) IT major Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis, a global animal health company, on Tuesday.

The long-term engagement aims to enhance Zoetis' IT operations and digital capabilities by integrating advanced AI solutions and automation services, providing greater agility to respond to the evolving business landscape and customer needs, stated a press release.

Subhro Mallik, EVP and Global Head of Life Sciences at Infosys, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Zoetis on this transformative journey, which will reduce operational complexity and support their long-term business objectives."

"This collaboration with Infosys will help us improve operational efficiency as we deliver value to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners globally," said Keith Sarbaugh, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Technology Officer at Zoetis.

"It reflects our commitment to using digital innovation to continue leading the animal health industry," he added.

