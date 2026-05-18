India News | Instead of Gunfire, School Bells Now Ring in Bastar, Irrigation Projects to Boost Agriculture: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said that regions once marked by violence and gunfire are now witnessing signs of development, with schools reopening, hospitals becoming functional, and ration shops being established as normalcy returns to the area.

Addressing a programme in Bastar, the Chief Minister dismissed opposition claims that the crackdown on Naxalism is aimed at facilitating industrial expansion, calling the allegations "completely baseless" and part of a false narrative.

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"In places where once only the sound of gunfire and violence could be heard, school bells have now begun to ring. Hospitals have started opening, and ration shops have been established. The narrative fabricated by the opposition, suggesting that Naxalism is being eradicated here solely to pave the way for industrialists to set up their businesses, is entirely baseless; there is absolutely no truth to such claims. The narrative they are attempting to construct is completely false."

CM Sai further added that the government's focus is on strengthening agriculture in the region, noting that the soil is fertile and the people are hardworking.

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"Our actual objective is to boost agriculture in this region, as the soil here is highly fertile and the local people are exceptionally hardworking. For this very reason, we have recently sanctioned two major irrigation projects on the Indravati River, the Matnar and Deurgaon barrages worth a total of Rs 2,000 crore. These projects are set to provide irrigation to approximately 80,000 acres of land," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra' model in Netanar village, officially transforming a security outpost operational since 2013 into a dedicated welfare and service centre for the tribal community.

Speaking at the occasion, Shah termed the launch a historic milestone and assured citizens that the newly established facility would become a vibrant, bustling hub of local life within the next six months.

"Today is a truly historic day. I assure you that within just six months, this centre, which currently appears merely as a government initiative, will be seen teeming with life, vibrant with the presence and laughter of the local tribals. The very ground upon which I stand today is, in itself, a sacred pilgrimage site for every citizen of India. This is the birthplace and the field of action of the martyr, Veer Gunda Dhur. Today, drawing inspiration from him, the Netanar camp, which has served as a security outpost since 2013, is being transformed into a service centre dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community," Home Minister said.

Amit Shah highlighted the holistic objective of the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, emphasising that the resolution to end Naxalism focuses on urban development, essential amenities, and a collaborative rehabilitation program involving RSS volunteers to literate and integrate 3,000 tribal youth. (ANI)

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