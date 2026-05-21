‘Insult to People of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Melody’ Reel With Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ (Watch Video)

New Delhi, May 21: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of an impending "economic storm" in the country. The Congress leader termed the Prime Minister's recent social media reel with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni an "insult" to the people of India. In a video message shared on X, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) alleged that the country is heading towards a major economic crisis that will hit farmers and the common man the hardest.

"An economic storm is coming to India. The prices of oil, petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel will skyrocket. There will be a shortage of fertilisers, fertilisers will become expensive, and farmers are going to suffer. The economy is going to face a major blow," Gandhi said in the video. Giorgia Meloni Shares Video As PM Narendra Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Chocolates to His Italian Counterpart, Revives Viral ‘Melodi’ Moment (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s ‘Melody’ Reel With Giorgia Meloni

मोदी जी, आपका Melody Reel हर भारतीय का - और उसके दर्द का - अपमान है। pic.twitter.com/9SNqzg3uUJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2026

Criticising the Prime Minister's travel and public advisories, the Congress leader pointed out a contrast between the government's message to the public and the PM's own actions. "Our Prime Minister said don't buy gold, don't drive too much, and don't go abroad. And then, he travelled abroad in a plane worth thousands of crores, and there he is offering Melody toffee to Italy's Prime Minister Meloni," Gandhi remarked, referring to a viral video shared by the Prime Minister during his recent visit to Italy for the G7 Summit.

Gandhi further claimed that such social media content ignores the ground reality and thus is an 'insult' to the nation. "This is an insult to the people of India. This reel that the Prime Minister has made is an insult to the people of India and what they are suffering," he added. PM Narendra Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Chocolates to Giorgia Meloni During Italy Visit; ‘Melodi’ Moment Video Goes Viral.

The "melody" remark by the LoP is a reference to PM Modi's meeting with his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, and gifting her a packet of 'Melody' toffees. Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. "Melodi" is often used on the internet, where users coined the term combining their names to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni.

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship. Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour.

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