Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday evening during the final leg of his five-nation European tour. Moving beyond standard diplomatic protocol, the bilateral interaction featured a lighthearted moment when Prime Minister Modi gifted Meloni a packet of popular Indian "Melody" chocolates, a direct nod to the viral internet moniker "Melodi" coined by social media users to describe the friendship between the two leaders. Meloni, on Wednesday, May 20, shared a video of her receiving PM Modi's gift on her X account.

The unconventional gift exchange took place ahead of official bilateral talks in the Italian capital. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later acknowledged the gesture on her official social media accounts, sharing a brief update thanking her Indian counterpart for the chocolates during his Rome visit. Giorgia Meloni Hosts Dinner for PM Narendra Modi in Rome; Video Goes Viral.

PM Modi Gifts 'Melody' Chocolates to Giorgia Meloni in Italy

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

The choice of gift quickly drew attention due to its play on words. For the past few years, social media platforms have frequently used the hashtag "#Melodi" - a portmanteau of Meloni and Modi - to track interactions between the two heads of state. By presenting the classic Indian candy, the diplomatic exchange acknowledged the long-running digital trend.

Prior to their formal meetings, the two leaders engaged in a late-evening walk through the historic Colosseum. Images shared by both delegations showed Modi and Meloni discussing bilateral matters against the backdrop of the softly lit ancient Roman amphitheater. Giorgia Meloni Shares Stunning Colosseum Picture As She Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to Italy, Says ‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’.

The visit to Rome also incorporated elements of cultural diplomacy. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attended a cultural reception organized by the Indian diaspora, which featured Italian artists performing "Trigalbandi" - a synchronized presentation of classical Indian dance forms including Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Kathak.

PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Visit Iconic Colosseum

PM Modi Attends Dinner Hosted by Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi Witnessed 'Trigalbandi' in Italy!

Strategic Focus of the Bilateral Talks

While the informal chocolate exchange captured public attention, the primary objective of the transit centered on significant geopolitical and economic agendas. The discussions between India and Italy will focus on expanding trade, advancing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and strengthening partnerships within the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The high-profile meeting comes at a time when both nations are navigating complex international challenges, including economic headwinds and ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Eastern Europe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Giorgia Meloni). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).