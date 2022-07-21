New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) also sought to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which also includes space tourism.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: ISRO's Human Space Mission Is for Space Tourism, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

To a question on space diplomacy, the minister said ISRO pursued international cooperation and relations with 61 countries in varied domains of space activities.

IN-SPACe is a single window agency under the Department of Space to promote, handhold and authorize the activities of the private sector in the space domain.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore Travel Proposal; Sisodia Says CM Will Apply for Political Clearance at MEA.

In response to a separate question, Singh said the Department of Space was in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated space policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of the private Indian space industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)