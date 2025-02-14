Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Father of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, GL Batra has said that the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is "success for India".

"The government of India was striving (for his extradition) for a long time, to bring back the 26/11 accused to India from the United States. But their efforts did not come to fruition," he told ANI on the impending extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

"Now, that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has gone to the United States and he has good relationship with President Trump, Trump has agreed to extradite him (Rana) to India. He shall have to face the court of law. The law will take its own course," Batra added.

Speaking further, he said, "I believe it is a success for India. Modi ji is a world leader and has influence across the world."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, to India and said that he will face justice.

He made the announcement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting at White House in Washington DC.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," the US President said.

The US State Department said last month that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. Rana's co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

The 26/11 attacks resulted in the death of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and over 300 others were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008. (ANI)

