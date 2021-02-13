Chamoli (Uttarakhand), February 13 (ANI): While the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans are busy in rescue operations in Chamoli after the glacier burst and hardly manage to meet their families, their wives are managing the household and the children in the small ITBP colony here.

The women do the necessary tasks and leave the children with neighbours if they want to go for market or hospital. They haven't met their husbands more than twice or thrice in first week of operations as they hardly visit home and are working day and night to rescue people.

When ANI went to meet warriors who are the real heroes in the rescue operations, it found that there is hardly any jawan in most of the houses since they all are busy in rescue operation. Wives of these jawans are now managing home and also praying that their husbands save people stuck inside the tunnel.

"I met my husband days ago. After the flood, he has hardly come back home. Even if he comes, he leaves within couple of hours. I have no issues with managing house alone since I want him and everybody to rescue people stuck inside the tunnel," Neetu Yadav told ANI.

While giving details about the day of the flood, the wife of another jawan Rajnish Kumar Raksha said, "That day he left around 10:30. Siren was sounded and everybody was asked to leave for a dedicated place. My husband didn't pick up phone for almost 24 hours. Whatever information I was getting, it was through TV news channels. We all were worried here. Every jawan of this colony was busy in rescue operation and we were also worried."

In another house, a woman was seen welcoming a jawan who had come for few hours. ITBP jawan Amit Kumar told his wife that he had come for a few hours and will leave soon. His wife Indu told ANI that he has to manage everything alone and since Amit is busy in rescue operations children have been told that their father will not come home regularly.

"I have to tell my kids that father will not be at home like he used to for next few weeks. I have told them that Amit is busy in rescue operation of flood and kids also understand that. I am happy that he is involved in rescue operation. I am not very happy with the fact that I have to meet Amit rarely and live alone for sometime but he is in a national service to I am happy about that," Indu Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

