Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): As many as three terrorists associated with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Srinagar, police officials said on Tuesday.

The police recovered cash amount of Rs 31,65,200 and other incriminating materials from their possession.

They have been identified as Umar Adil Dar, Bilal Asmad Sidiqi and Salik Mehraj

"A police party of Police Station Nowgam during routine checking at Lasjan Crossing (NHW) spotted 3 suspicious individuals coming from Lasjan towards NHW carrying a blue colour cricket kit bag trying to avoid the naka checking party," said police officials.

"During checking of the said kit bag carried by Umer Adil Dar, Indian currency cash amounting to Rs 331,65,200, 1 Mobile Phone, 3 pages of LeT letter pad were recovered. On personal search of the other two persons namely Bilal Asmad Sidiqi and Salik Mehraj (5) pages each of the LeT letter pad was recovered," police officials said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio were working as terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

The money was received by them as a part of a conspiracy to strengthen its cadres within district Srinagar. The said they received money on the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan as a part of a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the terrorist organization within and across the border to pass/raise money/funds for furthering their activities and cause large-scale disturbances in the UT of J&K.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 20/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowgam. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

More recoveries and arrests are expected in the case. (ANI)

