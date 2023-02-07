Amritsar, February 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the current political stability and quick decision making mechanism along with "out of box" ideas will soon make the state a front-running industrial state in the country.

The chief minister was interacting with industrialists here during the run up to the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit, scheduled to be held on February 23 and 24 at Mohali. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Deplaned in Frankfurt as He Was ‘Too Drunk To Walk’, Claims Co-Passenger; AAP Strongly Denies Rumour.

"....Punjabis have always excelled in every sphere," Mann said, adding that the entrepreneurs from the state have carved out a niche for themselves across the globe. The day is not far when Punjab will be on the high growth trajectory of industrial growth, according to an official statement quoting Mann. Bhagwant Mann ‘Drinking and Driving’ Punjab, Says Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Watch Video).

On the tourism sector, Mann said the state is blessed with several natural resources which can be developed into international tourist destinations. He said the state government is coming up with a concrete proposal for developing Ranjit Sagar dam, Chohal dam, Nurpur Bedi and others into tourist destinations.

These tourist spots have a huge potential to put the state on the roadmap of international tourism, he added. He said the holy city will be further developed into a hub of religious and patriotic tourism.

The chief minister assured that preference will be given to the local industry while promoting the tourism sector. Rather than inviting big players from within the country and abroad, priority will be given to the local industrialists for developing these tourism spots, he said.

Apart from tourism sector, the state government is also planning to boost the agro-industry. Currently, Punjab contributes 80 per cent of the total basmati production in the country, Mann said and added that this production will be further enhanced.

Entrepreneurs in Punjab will open new vistas of employment for youth, besides giving a major push to industry, he said. The state government has introduced the new industrial policy for Punjab to give further impetus to industry and commerce.

This policy has been framed after due consultations with all the stakeholders, especially the industrialists, said Mann, adding that any other suggestion in regard to this policy is always welcome.

Meanwhile, the state government will soon introduce colour coding for stamp papers to facilitate industrialists for early clearance of their projects. Massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)