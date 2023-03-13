Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various purposes including construction of transit accommodations for migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in the valley.

The J-K Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, decided to transfer land measuring 80 kanals four marlas in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) for construction of transit accommodations in Srinagar and Anantnag districts for migrant Kashmiri government employees appointed under Prime Minister's package, an official spokesman said.

He said the Administrative Council also transferred land in favour of the Power Development Department for augmentation of power supply in different areas of Kashmir.

A 42 kanals 15 marlas land situated at village Pohrupeth in Kupwara was transferred for construction of 315 MVA, 220/132 KV GIS grid substation, land measuring two kanals situated at village Noorpora in Pulwama for construction of new 33/11 KV substation and land measuring one kanal 10 marlas situated at village Odina in Bandipora for construction of 3.15 MVA, 33/11 KV receiving station for providing electricity to the transit accommodations for PM Package employees, the spokesman said.

