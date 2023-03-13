Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday approved enhancement of ex gratia to the kin of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, a spokesperson said.

The decision was taken by the administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here.

According to the decision, CAPF personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who lost their lives in the line of duty, within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, will receive ex gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the "martyred" defence personnel.

The decision demonstrates the Union Territory administration's commitment to supporting the Next of Kin of security force personnel who make the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation, the spokesperson said.

The next of kin of martyred CAPF personnel will now receive Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia, a substantial increase from the earlier Rs 5 lakh, he added.

