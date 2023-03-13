Kolkata, March 13: After a prolonged spell of dry weather, West Bengal is likely to receive rainfall later this week, aided by the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, the Met department said here on Monday.

Thunderstorms with lightning or hailstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, is very likely over north Bengal districts from March 14 to 20, the weatherman said. Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As City Records Highest Temperature in India, Check Dates.

Among the districts that are likely to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions in Mumbai, Thane Today; Thunderstorm, Rainfall Likely in Marathwada and North Central Parts Between March 13 and 15.

South Bengal districts are expected to receive thunderstorm with lightning along with gusty wind at one or two places from March 15 to 20, the weather office added.

