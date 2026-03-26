Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday conducted raids across multiple locations in the union territory, with operations underway in Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal districts.

According to CIK, the searches are being conducted in connection with a fresh terror investigation case registered recently at Police Station CIK. The searches are backed by a search warrant issued by the Court.

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The CIK investigation is probing a terror module directed by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a Kashmir-native LeT operator based in Bangladesh. Lone, a native of Kangan Ganderbal, is reportedly operating from Bangladesh and is linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The investigation relates to a transnational terror module linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with the module reportedly receiving directions from handlers based in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

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Further details on the raids are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of coordinated searches across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into the 2025 Red Fort area bomb blast case.

The Central anti-terror probe agency carried out raids at nine locations spread across Srinagar, Baramulla, Jammu, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Handwara.NIA said the searches were linked to a case which pertains to the deadly explosion that took place near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025.

During the searches, NIA said its teams seized several digital devices and electronic records suspected to be linked to the conspiracy.

Officials said the seized materials have been sent for detailed forensic analysis, with investigators aiming to extract critical data related to communication networks, operational planning and possible links between suspects.

They indicated that the focus of the latest searches was to gather fresh evidence and identify additional individuals connected to the plot. The agency believes that digital footprints recovered from the seized devices could help uncover hidden links and expand the scope of the investigation.

The Red Fort blast, which claimed multiple lives and left several injured, is still under active investigation by the NIA, which has arrested 11 individuals so far.

The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was killed in the explosion and is believed to have played a central role in orchestrating the attack in coordination with other accused persons.

The NIA has been pursuing multiple leads to unravel the broader conspiracy behind the attack. The latest searches in Jammu and Kashmir are part of sustained efforts to trace support networks and identify any remaining operatives involved.

The agency further said it is continuing with its efforts to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the terror attack and to identify others involved in the plot to spread mayhem and destabilise the country. (ANI)

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