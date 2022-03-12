Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist of Pakistan was gunned down in Pulwama encounter, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

Two terrorists are trapped and the encounter is still underway.

An encounter broke out at Chewaklan area of Pulwama between security forces and terrorists on Friday late evening.

Another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Serch area of Ganderbal in the early morning of Saturday.

A Sarpanch was shot dead in Kulgam on Friday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

