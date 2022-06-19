Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Indian Army, have neutralized four terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists, in the two ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts on Sunday.

"Earlier, Kupwara Police along with Army (28RR) launched a joint anti-terrorist operation today on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh in the forests of Chandigam Lolab area of Kupwara. During the search of a hideout, the hiding terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively (by the officials) leading to an encounter," an official statement from Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and the arrested terrorist who led the search party also got trapped.

"In the ensuing encounter, so far two Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. Heavy exchange of fire is still going on and operation is in progress," it said.

Meanwhile, at about 3.30 pm, based on specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in DH Pora Kulgam, a joint cordon and search mission was launched by the police and Army (9RR) in the said area.

As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Later on, the CRPF also joined the operation.

In the ongoing encounter, two local terrorists identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam have been killed so far.

As per police records, the killed terrorist Haris Sharief was linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT while Zakir Padder was linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. Both the killed terrorists were part of the groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/Security Forces (SFs) and civilian atrocities.

Both the operations are currently going on and further details regarding the operations are awaited. (ANI)

