Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain reviewed law and order during a meeting here on Saturday in Udhmapur district, police said in a statement.

SSP Udhampur Joginder Singh, Additional SP Udhampur Anwar Ul Haq, all supervisory officers, SHOs and other police officers were among others who attended the meeting.

It added that SSP Singh briefed the IGP about the Law and order, crime and security scenario along with other initiatives being carried out by Udhampur police in the district.

A Police official said SSP also highlighted measures adopted to strengthen the security grid and improve policing

IGP Anand Jain-who was on his maiden visit to the district, interacted with all officers including IOs during an introductory meeting, reviewed the crime pattern of the area and issued directions to them to improve police work and better public relations, the statement added.

During the meeting, the IGP Jammu directed the officers to augment measures for improving the capability of personnel in dealing with narco cases and UAPA cases.

"He impressed upon the officers that they need to contribute more by conducting supervisory meetings and by ensuring closer supervision of important cases, especially NDPS/UAPA cases to get better results for the remaining period of the year," the statement read.

He advised them to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution to increase the convictions, it said. (ANI)

