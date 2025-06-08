Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Nutraj's state-of-the-art flagship nuts & dryfruit processing plant at Samba and said that the cutting-edge industrial unit will drive J&K UT's growth and aspirations and also act as an engine of economic and social progress for Samba and adjoining areas.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Gagan Jain, Director, VKC Nuts Private Limited and all the members on the commencement of the new facility for processing of nuts, dryfruit and value-added products.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Suitcase in Dayalpur, Family Alleges Sexual Assault; Paramilitary Personnel Deployed (Watch Videos).

"First of its kind unit in border area is proof of our resolve to take UT to the pinnacle of progress. This unit is already creating local jobs and boosting local income, and I am confident it will improve living standards while increasing disposable income for families," the Lieutenant Governor said.

LG in his address, highlighted the key reforms and progressive policies of the J&K Administration fostering industrial growth and ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic development.

Also Read | Anjali Varmora Suicide Case: Young Model Ends Life in Gujarat's Surat, Mental Stress Suspected.

"J&K is on the move. The rise of the crown jewel of India is one of the greatest stories of the 21st Century. I sincerely believe that with a large pool of skilled human resources and tremendous potential for growth, J&K will occupy its rightful place in developed UTs in India," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the New Industrial Policy in April 2021, the first planned industrialisation after Independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured industrial transformation.

"J&K has become one of the most advanced UTs in the country in terms of modern physical infrastructure and digital infrastructure. The rapid growth of infrastructure and increased connectivity in J&K UT between 2021 and 2024 was evident in economic activity, exports and GDP growth. Millions of our citizens are fulfilling their decade-long aspirations," the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor asked the Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu to work in collaboration with the VKC NUTs Private Limited for walnut production, benefiting the farmers engaged in the sector. He further asked the VKC Nuts Private Limited to facilitate the export of local Cherry production.

Nutraj's flagship nuts & dryfruit processing unit will provide direct employment to over 400 local youths, 70 per cent of which will be women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)