Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): Authorities have set up 17 medical camps at langar sites, established mini hospitals, and deployed ambulances across Ramban district as the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage commences today, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead following religious profiling.

Ramban Chief Medical Officer Kamal Zadoo told ANI, "On behalf of the health department, we have set up 17 camps at langar sites and lodgement centres across Ramban district from Nashri tunnel to Navyug tunnel. Mini hospitals have been established at Yatri Niwas Chanderkot and Lambhar Ground, featuring a four-bed indoor facility, a laboratory, and an ECG unit. We have also placed cardiac monitors there this year. Two ambulances have been deployed at Yatri Niwas Chanderkot, the Langar Site in Chanderkot, and Lambhar Ground. We have also kept back-up ambulances for any untoward incidents..."

"The National Highway Authority and the administration have provided four additional ambulances, which we have deployed for yatra duty".

Earlier today, a fresh batch of pilgrims set off for the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Baba, chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" as they began their journey.

One pilgrim at the Baltal base camp, who is visiting the Amarnath shrine for the 14th time, praised the arrangements. "I am from Sangrur, Punjab. This is the 14th time I have come for the Amarnath Yatra. There is no need to rush. The arrangements made by the government are excellent," he told ANI.

A pilgrim from Bengal, who was part of the first group departing from the Pahalgam base camp, also expressed satisfaction. "We are very happy. We have no fear. Our government is very good... Our Army is also very good. We have no reason to be afraid," he said.

Another devotee from the same batch added, "The facilities are very good... Everything belongs to Bhole Baba. We possess nothing... The arrangements are excellent."

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said the enthusiasm among devotees for the 38-day yatra is unmatched. "This Yatra is not just a religious Yatra. Security forces, 'pitthus', and every service provider are involved in it... The enthusiasm among the devotees is unparalleled. I pray that everyone's wishes are fulfilled and there is peace and happiness in Kashmir and the rest of the country," he said.

Kavita Saini, a pilgrim making her first trip to Amarnath, also shared her experience. "This is my first time for the Amarnath Yatra. The experience is very good. We got our medical certificate and registration from here. Everyone was very helpful. The Delhi Police and Kashmir Police were all very helpful to us... I will pray that there is peace and happiness in our country and that whatever happened recently does not happen again."

The 38-day pilgrimage ends on August 9. It will follow two routes, the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first group of pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2. (ANI)

