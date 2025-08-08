Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): The National Highway 144A Megha project is set to provide a significant boost for the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, promising faster travel, improved infrastructure, and economic growth in the region.

Once fully completed, the upgraded highway will cut travel time between Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu from about six hours to just 3-4 hours, and reduce the Rajouri-Jammu journey to roughly 2.5 hours.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Engineer Varun Mishra informed that the highway coming from Akhnoor has three tunnels and 13 bridges. Of them, the construction work for one of the tunnels is nearing completion, while the work on four bridges has been concluded.

"The work is ongoing, but has been slow due to the rains. All is fine, though. We are continuing construction on the highway and tunnels. This road, from Akhnoor to Poonch, has three tunnels. The construction of one of the three tunnels is about to conclude. There are 13 bridges on the road, of which the construction of four bridges has been completed," Mishra told ANI.

"This road will benefit the locals, given that it will shorten the distance by 9.5 kilometres as compared to the other routes," he added.

According to the concerned officials, the project includes the construction of four tunnels and multiple bridges, with ongoing work on the 1.1 km Bhimber Gali Tunnel and the 2.79 km Sungal Tunnel. The Nowshera Tunnel is nearing completion and will be officially opened to traffic soon.

The stretch between Sunderbani, Nowshera, and Rajouri is already around 95 per cent complete, while work on the Rajouri-Poonch section is progressing at pace.

Officials say the improved highway will enhance civilian mobility, strengthen strategic infrastructure, and open up new avenues for trade and tourism in the Pir Panjal region. The project has also generated employment for local youth, including engineers, equipment operators, drivers, helpers, and labourers.

The improved connectivity is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in the Pir Panjal region, promoting economic growth and development.

The BRO intends to complete the project by 2026, describing it as a key step in enhancing connectivity between Rajouri, Poonch, and the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

