Doda, Sep 8 (PTI) Undaunted by three straight poll losses in Doda, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy of the National Conference will be trying his luck again from the seat in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Suharwardy's father Attaullah Suharwardy won the seat twice in 1987 and 1996. A year later when Attaullah Suharwardy died, his son bagged the seat in a bypoll in 1997 -- his first and only victory from the seat.

Suharwardy failed to retain the constituency in the 2002 and 2008 Assembly polls when Abdul Majid Wani won as an Independent and later as a Congress candidate. In the 2014 polls, BJP's Shakti Parihar claimed the seat, pushing Suharwardy to the third spot.

Suharwardy, who served as Minister of State (MoS) for Home in former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's cabinet, is optimistic about winning the seat this time asserting that he has worked hard for the people of the constituency in the last 10 years.

"After a decade, elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir and the party chose to field experienced candidates. I am confident of securing a victory for the NC this time," said Suharwardy.

He acknowledged the "enduring" trust of the people in him but stressed that trust doesn't always translate into votes.

"My cadre has worked tirelessly and the NC consistently contests elections with vigour. I do not attribute my defeats to anyone else. My straightforward approach may not please everyone, but I am known for speaking my mind," he added.

Suharwardy, a cleric who leads prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Doda district headquarters, is a strong advocate of the restoration of Article 370, which he terms as the NC's cornerstone.

"In addition to restoring Article 370, we are promising one lakh jobs, free electricity, and various development projects focusing on connectivity and communication. These are our priorities," he emphasised.

The Doda Assembly segment, which goes to polls in the first phase of the elections on September 18, is witnessing a five-cornered contest with two former ministers, Suharwardy and Abdul Majid Wani of the DPAP, along with Gajay Singh Rana of the BJP, Sheikh Riaz Ahmed of the Congress, and Mansour Ahmed Batt of the PDP in the fray.

Wani, a businessman-turned-politician, who won the seat twice, had served as Minister of State in former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's cabinet during the PDP-Congress coalition government.

A senior leader of the DPAP, he is banking on the "development work" done by former chief minister and party founder Ghulam Nabi Azad to win the seat.

"After winning in 2008 as a Congress candidate, I joined Omar Abdullah's cabinet but lost to BJP's Shakti Parihar in 2014," Wani recounted.

"People support Ghulam Nabi Azad and appreciate the work he has done for the state. We will win the seat. Our agenda is to continue the development journey initiated by Azad sahib," Wani affirmed.

The DPAP candidate is reaching out to voters, especially in remote areas of the constituency, to highlight his and Azad's contributions to the region's development.

A former Congress veteran, Azad quit the party in August 2022. A month later, he formed the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Meanwhile, the BJP has entrusted Rana with the mandate after Parihar moved to the newly created Doda West seat following his defeat in the 2020 District Development Council (DDC) elections on two seats in Doda.

Rana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' will reflect in his work if he wins the seat.

"We aim to ensure peace, progress, and development in the region," Rana said.

Congress candidate Ahmed, the husband of Gulshan Ara who won the Ghat constituency in Doda in the DDC polls, is actively engaging with people across the constituency, hoping to capitalise on his wife's victory.

Mehraj Malik of the Aam Aadmi Party, who won from the Kahra constituency in the DDC polls, too is hopeful of a victory.

The Doda constituency, one of the largest in Jammu and Kashmir, spans areas like Marmat, Dessa, Bhagwah, Jodhpur, Thathri, Kahra, Jakyas, and Chilly Pingal.

It comprises seven rural blocks, including Ghat, Dali-Udyanpur, Gundna, Thathri, Kahra, Jakyas, and Chilly Pingal, with two municipal committees - Doda and Thathri - also part of it.

A total of 98,582 voters, including 50,546 male, 48,034 female, and two third-gender voters, will decide the fate of nine candidates.

