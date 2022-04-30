Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): A private school bus caught fire when it was parked on the premises in Jammu here on Saturday.

"We noticed smoke in the bus which might be due to a technical fault or heat. The fire was controlled in half an hour," informed school officials.

All the students and teachers were safe as they were inside the school, added the school officials. (ANI)

