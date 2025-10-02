Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers participated in Shastra Pujan on the occasion of Vijayadashami and to commemorate 100 years of the RSS at Senior Citizen Club Shiv Nagar in Udhampur on Thursday.

Shastra Pujan is a traditional Hindu ritual where all the shastras (or weapons) are worshipped, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, particularly on Dussehra (Vijayadashami).

Nagar Sangh Chalak Udhampur, Shri Krishan Nagar, said, "Today, these programs are being held at 13 locations in Udhampur city. They are being held in Sangh uniform, and workers are attending with their families. Most of our gods and goddesses carry weapons, so on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we are conducting Shastra Pujan to carry forward the tradition," he said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted Shastra Pooja at the Bhuj Military Base on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Commander of the Southern Army, were also present on the occasion.

The L-70 Air Defence (AD) gun, which had been instrumental in Operation Sindoor, was also specially presented to the Defence Minister during the ceremony.

During Operation Sindoor, the L-70 Air Defence Gun demonstrated exceptional effectiveness. The gun, which could shoot 300 rounds per minute and engage targets up to 3,500 meters away, was crucial in shooting the Pakistani Drones.

Mentioning Operation Sindoor's success, Rajnath Singh said, "whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, today we have the capability to deal with and defeat it. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made a failed attempt to breach India's defence system from Leh to this area of Sir Creek. India's armed forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that India's armed forces can inflict heavy damage on Pakistan whenever, wherever, and however they wish." (ANI)

