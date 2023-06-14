Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Agri Industries Vikas Chamber and Indo Kash in collaboration with the School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday hosted "Education Extravaganza 2023" at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Srinagar. Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh N. Kotiswar Singh inaugurated the event.

A large number of Students participated in this education Extravaganza 2023. Education Extravaganza 2023 was the platform to raise awareness about the National Education Program(NEP) and how every student can benefit. Not just schools, but universities also.

The Education Extravaganza was a unique convergence of the National Conclave on NEP 2020 and an expansive Educational Expo. The participating students said that these types of events enhance their knowledge about the other aspects of education and also to choose better subjects for their future. According to officials, at least 40 universities and colleges participated in this event by putting their stalls in the education extravaganza. (ANI)

