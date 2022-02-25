Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Amshipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Friday morning, said the police.

According to the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition had been recovered.

Also Read | CS Results 2021: ICSI CS Result for Professional, Executive Courses Declared at icsi.edu; Here's How to Check.

"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir zone police.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out at the Amshipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Post Budget Webinar of Union Health Ministry Tomorrow.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)