New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Georgia beginning Friday during which he will hold talks with his counterpart there on various aspects of bilateral relations as well as exchange views on issues of regional and global interest.

This will be the first visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to independent Georgia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar will visit Georgia on July 9-10 at the invitation of the Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani, the MEA said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart covering various aspects of bilateral relations as well as exchange views on issues of regional and global interest, it said.

He is also expected to call on other dignitaries during the visit.

Jaishankar will be handing over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan of Georgia to the Government and people of Georgia.

He will also unveil the newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Tbilisi, according to the MEA.

The visit would further strengthen the close and cordial relations between India and Georgia, it said.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Russia which started Wednesday. The visit is aimed at discussing the entire range of bilateral issues as well as key regional and international developments.

