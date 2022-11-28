Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) In a bid to popularise Sanskrit language, a traders' body in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced to issue bills of products in the city's biggest warehouse in the ancient language.

The body will also inaugurate a "Sanskrit market" in the biggest and oldest grain mandi of the Union territory.

Also Read | WhatsApp Data Leaked? Here's How To Check if Your Number and Other Information Have Been Leaked Online Amid Reports of Breach.

"Sanskrit market will be inaugurated in the biggest and oldest grain mandi of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday," Deepak Gupta, president, Jammu Traders Federation said.

He said on this day, commodities will be sold in the warehouse (Nehru Market) in Sanskrit and the bills will also be issued in that language.

Also Read | AIIMS Server Issue: Delhi Police Deny Media Reports Stating Rs 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency Demanded by Hackers.

Gupta said such a step has been taken as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Dr Uttamchand Shastri Pathak, who was a known scholar of Devvani Sanskrit.

Professor Madan Mohan Jha, director, Kendriya Sanskrit University said from November 30, Sanskrit classes will be held for traders and their staff at the warehouse from 4 to 5 pm.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, president, Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Institute Trust, said a mobile Gurukul will be started soon to teach the rich language to the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)