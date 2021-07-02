New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Friday informed that six technology innovation platforms were launched for the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India.

"Launched six technology innovation platforms that will help derive India-specific solutions in the capital goods sector. Innovation in high-end technology creates wealth for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision and mission for enhanced investment in research and innovation," tweeted Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Prakash Javadekar.

Javadekar said that these platforms are the gift to the nation during the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav-Celebration of 75 Years of Independence' and will help in bringing all India's technical resources and the concerned Industry onto one platform to kick start and facilitate the identification of technology problems faced by Indian Industry and crowdsource solutions for the same.

The Minister further stated that this will facilitate the development of the key 'mother' manufacturing technologies' indigenously through 'Grand Challenges' on the Platforms to help achieve the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a globally competitive manufacturing sector in India.

"A nation that innovates progresses and prospers. The technology innovation platforms launched today will further boost an #AatmaNirbharBharat in technology solutions and will drive India to emerge as a Technology and Innovation Hub of the world", tweeted Prakash Javadekar.

The six technology platforms have been developed by IIT Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology(iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI), BHEL and HMT in association with IIScBanglore. These platforms will focus on the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India.

These platforms will facilitate industry (including OEMs, Tier 1 Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies and Raw Material Manufacturers), start-ups, domain experts/professionals, R&D institutions and academia (colleges & universities), to provide technology solutions, suggestions, expert opinions etc on issues involving manufacturing technologies. Further, it will facilitate the exchange of knowledge with respect to research & development and other technological aspects. Over 39000 students, experts, institutes, industries and labs have already registered on these platforms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)