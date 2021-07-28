New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive meeting here on Saturday amid speculation that its president R C P Singh, now a Cabinet minister in the Modi government, may make way for another leader.

A party statement said on Wednesday that organisational issues, membership drive, current political issues and forthcoming state assembly elections are the main items on the agenda for the meeting.

The party's face and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, R C P Singh, all its MPs, national office bearers and state unit chiefs are among those who will attend the meeting, it said.

Speculation is rife that Singh may step down following his induction as a Cabinet minister in the central government.

Upendra Kushwaha, the party's parliamentary board chairperson, is being seen as a likely successor in case the party goes for a change at the top.

The meeting comes at a time when the regional party's ties with the BJP are uneven. Only recently, Kumar had expressed his reservation at the push by some BJP chief ministers for a law to control population, saying promoting girl education is a better choice.

