Ranchi, Feb 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday launched a massive cancer screening programme in the state on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

Oral, breast and cervical cancer screening will be conducted at all the health centres in the state.

"If cancer is detected at an early stage, it can be treated and the patient's life can be saved. So, we have launched this screening programme. Our intention is to make Jharkhand free from cancer," the minister at the function here.

Cancer screening will be conducted at all health centres in the state and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. A programme will also be launched across the state to administer cervical cancer prevention vaccine to girls in the age group of 9-14, an official said.

"Efforts are being made in the direction to have a government cancer hospital in Jharkhand so that people do not have to go outside the state for cancer treatment, and they do not face financial loss as well," he said.

The minister said he has directed officials concerned to enforce the ban on the sale of pan masala in Jharkhand to prevent the occurrence of cancer.

"The purchase and sale of pan masala will remain prohibited in the state. Anyone caught selling it will face strict action," he said.

Ansari said that the alliance government was working to bring changes in the health sector.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren will soon lay the foundation stone of RIMS-2 hospital. Besides, as many as 300 new ambulances will be provided and motorcycle ambulances will be given to the Sahiyya sisters in the villages so that patients can be brought to the hospital on time," he said.

He said that work is underway to establish five new super-specialty hospitals in the state.

Around 42,000 Sahiyyas, who deliver healthcare services and awareness to the people, will be provided with tablet computers, he said.

