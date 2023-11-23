West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during a joint operation by the state police and the CRPF against a naxal organisation, according to an official statement.

The injured CRPF Jawan has been airlifted to Ranchi for treatment and his condition is stable, the official statement added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the fight to end naxalism is in the final stage.

"Operation is going on there. An incident took place 3-4 days ago, too. The fight to end naxalism is in the final stages. We are proud of our soldiers," CM Soren told reporters in Ranchi.

Earlier this year, two CRPF personnel, including an inspector-ranked officer, were injured in IED blasts that took place during an anti-insurgency operation under the Tonto Thana area in West Singhbhum.

Jharkhand is severely affected by naxalism. The "Naxalites" have set up their bases in the forest and hilly regions of the state, providing lower administrative vaccum in those areas. They refer to the areas as "liberated from the government's rule".

The issue of naxalism has caused severe damage to human lives and infrastructure, such as railway lines, etc. (ANI)

