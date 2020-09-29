Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,417 on Tuesday as 1,508 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 688, a health official said.

The state now has 12,126 active coronavirus cases, while 68,603 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 82,743 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

