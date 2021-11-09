Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 23 new COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday.

According to the official data issued by Health Department, no death has been reported in the last 24 hours, while a total of 5,138 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in Delhi: Total Caseload Mounts Over 2,700, Death Toll Reaches 9 in The National Capital.

With the addition of new cases, the state has 146 active cases at present. As many as 3,43,621 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in Jharkhand so far.

Meanwhile, over two crores (2,12,30,295) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2021: From Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, List of B-Town Celebs Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with the Prestigious Accolade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)