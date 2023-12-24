New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Department of Personnel and Training is going to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India, will launch and inaugurate the Good Governance Day at North Block, New Delhi, a press release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

On this special occasion, Jitendra Singh will launch three new features on the iGOT Karmayogi Platform: My iGOT, blended programmes, and curated programmes.

My iGOT delivers targeted training courses on the home page of individual officers that directly address the unique capacity-building needs of the officer as identified in the capacity-building plan for their ministries or departments, thereby facilitating a highly personalised, focused and targeted capacity-building experience and thereby ensuring a perfect fit between the individual and organisational learning needs.

More than 28 lakh users have onboarded the platform till now, with about 830 high-quality e-learning courses being made available on the platform, the release said.

Blended programmes on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform will facilitate equitable access to training methodologies across all levels to meet the dynamic training needs of officials. Blended programmes integrate traditional offline (in-person) classroom courses with online learning components. It enables officers and faculty to leverage the flexibility and convenience of online courses while retaining the invaluable benefits of face-to-face classroom interactions.

Curated programmes on iGOT Karmayogi are designed to cater to the diverse learning needs of ministries/departments and training institutions. The course providers will be able to curate relevant content, resources, and assessments from the repository of iGOT with a programmatic approach to provide a tailored learning journey, the release said.

On this special day, Jitendra Singh will also launch 12 domain-specific capacity-building e-learning courses developed in a span of two months as part of the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the DOPT by Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab (KDLL) of the DOPT.

KDLL was inaugurated by the MoS (PP) in August 2021 to develop e-learning courses to build the capacity of civil servants. The annual capacity-building plan for DOPT was launched in September 2023 by Minister Jitendra Singh.

These 12 courses will not only directly address the domain competency requirements of the civil servants working in DOPT but also help other government organisations handle functional matters on a day-to-day basis in an effective manner.

Jitendra Singh will also launch a new blended learning programme named VIKAS (Variable & Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support) meant for capacity building of middle management civil servants in the Central Secretariat.

VIKAS is a blended programme with iGOT consisting of 33 hours complemented by 30 hours of offline training at ISTM that focuses on the development of functional, behavioral and technological competencies required in central government. (ANI)

