Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly floor test today, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence in winning the floor test by Champai Soren-led government, and claimed that his party will get a minimum of 47 MLAs' support in the floor test.

"The floor test will be done. We have, not less than 47," said JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said showing the victory signal.

The two-day Assembly session will begin on Monday. The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand willl seek a trust vote.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

Amidst the political unrest in the state, triggered by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by Directorate of Enforcement officials in an alleged land scam case, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on February 3.

Given the upcoming special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building.

As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8:00 am until Tuesday at 10:00 pm.

As per district administration officials, the directives prohibit any form of procession, rally, demonstration, or encroachment in the specified area, the circular stated.

The order prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, except for government officials, employees engaged in official duties, and participants in judicial and religious activities.

The directive explicitly restricts the carrying or brandishing of any kind of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, or any other arms. It further prohibits the display or use of items such as sticks, rods, bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.

The order emphasizes the importance of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the legislative session.

These stringent measures come into force as part of the security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the special session and to prevent any untoward incidents in the new Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building. (ANI)

