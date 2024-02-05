Kochi, February 5: In a shocking incident at Kuttipuram bus stand, a man was found consuming raw parts of a cat. The man, who hails from Dhubri district of Assam, has been admitted to the Kozhikode government mental hospital following a preliminary examination at the taluk hospital that indicated potential mental health issues.

TOI reported that the onlookers were horrified to see the man eating raw cat meat and promptly informed the police in Malappuram. The man claimed he had not eaten for four days, prompting the police to provide him with food. The person has been identified as Debojit Roy. The incident, which occurred around 5pm, drew the attention of nearby shopkeepers due to the foul smell emanating from the pack the man was eating from. Buffalo Attack in Kerala: Two Die After Being Attacked By Wild Animal in Kottayam District.

Kuttipuram Inspector of Police, P K Padmarajan, reported that the man went missing from the spot on Saturday evening but was found near Kuttipuram railway station on Sunday morning. Kerala Shocker: Woman Lies About Rape to Make Boyfriend Jealous, Arrested in Kochi.

Upon inquiry, the police discovered that the man had traveled to Kozhikode from Chennai, where his brother resides. The brother confirmed to the police that the man had gone missing from Chennai. A senior cop said the man had left his home state a couple of years ago and reached Kerala. “We collected a phone number and traced his brother to Chennai. When we contacted him, he said that Debojit Roy had gone missing a few years back. The brother also said Roy is mentally ill,” he said.

He has since been shifted to the Kozhikode mental hospital for further examination.

