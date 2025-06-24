Recovery of weapons, three IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war like stores in Manipur. (Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West, between June 15 - 22 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

The operations resulted in apprehension of 17 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 24 weapons, three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war like stores, Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) said in a press release

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Indian Army along with Manipur Police launched a search operation in the general area Leirongthel Pitra, Nongpok Sekmai of Thoubal District on June 16 and recovered three weapons comprising one .303 Rifle, one 12 Bore double-barrel gun, one pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.

On the same day, in Imphal West district, an operation on specific intelligence by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of Sangaithel Makha Leikai, Imphal West district, resulted in recovery of five weapons comprising, one 5.56mm INSAS rifle, one 9mm pistol, three bolt-action rifles, ammunition and war like stores.

In Senapati district on the same day, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation in the general area Kalenjang and recovered four weapons comprising two bolt-action single-barrel Rifles, one single-barrel Pompi and one double-barrel Pompi.

Similarly, in a separate intelligence-based joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police at Sangaithel, in Imphal West district, one 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR).

On 17 June, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur, and recovered one Pt 32 pistol. On the same day, in Laipham Khunou, Imphal East, a joint search operation resulted in the recovery of a 9mm pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of weapons in the general area Karang, Bishnupur district, on 18 Jun 25, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an operation and recovered one. 303 Rifle.

On June 19, a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police carried out an intelligence-based search operation in the forested area of Tingri in Imphal West, leading to the recovery of three Rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and warlike stores in the general area Nongmaikhong (East of Imphal River), Kakching District, the Indian Army, in coordination with Manipur Police, launched a search operation on 21 Jun 25, leading to the recovery of three IEDs, five weapons comprising an AK 47, a 9mm Carbine, two SBBL guns, a modified 9mm Pistol, explosives, ammunition and war like stores.

Intelligence-based operations in hill and valley regions also resulted in the apprehension of 17 cadres. The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

