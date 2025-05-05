New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A panel of judges tasked with conducting an internal inquiry into allegations of cash being discovered at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma has submitted its report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on May 4.

According to an official communication from the Supreme Court, the three-member committee, comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana; Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh; and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, concluded its investigation and presented its findings in a report dated May 3, 2025, which was subsequently submitted to the Chief Justice of India on May 4.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2025: UIDAI Successfully Conducts Pilot Test of Face Authentication Technology, Says Government.

The Chief Justice of India constituted this committee on March 22 to examine the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the High Court of Delhi.

On April 5, Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court under unusual and contentious circumstances. Departing from the customary public ceremony, his oath-taking was conducted privately, a decision that has garnered significant scrutiny. This development coincides with an ongoing investigation into allegations concerning the recovery of partially burnt sacks of cash at his residence weeks prior. Despite his formal induction, Justice Varma has not been assigned any judicial or administrative responsibilities, according to court insiders.

Also Read | Bijnor Fire: Elderly Couple With Disabilities Burnt Alive After Blaze Erupts Inside Their House in Uttar Pradesh.

His transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court has been met with scepticism, particularly following the filing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The PIL urged the Chief Justice to defer the swearing-in until the inquiry reached its conclusion.

The controversy has elicited strong reactions from the legal community. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has openly criticised the Collegium's decision, expressing its disapproval through a strongly worded letter addressed to the Chief Justice and other judges. The association condemned the appointment, declaring, "We are not a dumping ground," and called for enhanced transparency and accountability in judicial appointments.

As the inquiry progresses, Justice Varma's future role within the Allahabad High Court remains uncertain. Legal experts and observers continue to monitor developments closely, as the situation has raised broader concerns regarding judicial integrity and the processes governing appointments within India's judiciary.

According to the official website of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Varma obtained his Law degree from Rewa University in 1992 and was enrolled as an Advocate on August 8 of the same year. Throughout his career, he primarily practised civil law, handling cases related to Constitutional Law, Industrial Disputes, Corporate Matters, Taxation, Environmental Issues, and related fields. He served as special counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 until his elevation in 2012. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)