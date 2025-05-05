Bijnor, April 5: An elderly couple with disablities was burnt alive after a fire broke out in their house at night in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Monday. The incident came to light on Moday morning when neighbours noticed smoke rising from the house, Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar said.

According to the officer, Mahavir Singh (80) and his wife Omi Devi (75), were in the upper room of their house in Kunjeta village of Badhapur area when the fire broke out late Sunday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire might have been triggered by a matchstick used to light a beedi, which possibly ignited the bedding, the officer said.

Due to their physical disabilities, the couple could not escape in time and died of burn injuries, the officer added. The charred bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.