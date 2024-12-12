Kanpur (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) An Assistant Commissioner of Police posted in the Collectorganj circle of Kanpur was transferred on Thursday following allegations of rape by a 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur research scholar, police said.

Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a Provincial Police Service officer from the 2013 batch, has been relieved of his duties in the Collectorganj circle and attached to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow, police said.

Khan was booked at the Kalyanpur Police Station Thursday for allegedly seeking "sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means."

The officer has not yet been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said.

A five-member Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the matter. It will be headed by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh.

"The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the case is disposed of based on facts and evidence," Sharma said.

According to police, the ACP had enrolled at IIT-K five months ago to pursue a PhD in Cyber Crime and Criminology.

While studying at the institute, he reportedly developed a relationship with a research scholar and promised to marry her, after divorcing his wife.

But later when the officer refused to come good on his promise, the woman filed a complaint of rape.

DCP Ankita Sharma and Additional DCP Archana Singh visited the IIT-K campus in plain clothes to meet the woman and verify her claims.

"Prima facie, the charges against the ACP appear credible. As a result, he has been stripped of his current responsibilities and transferred out of the city to ensure a free and impartial investigation," said another officer.

